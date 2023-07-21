Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.12 million.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

