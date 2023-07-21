The Ensign Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for The Ensign Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%.

ENSG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,427 shares of company stock worth $6,758,707. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

