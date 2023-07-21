The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

