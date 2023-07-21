ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHX. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.57.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

