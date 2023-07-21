SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF) vs. Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Financial Comparison

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) and SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canaan and SENSIO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Canaan alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $488.15 million 1.00 $70.51 million ($0.31) -9.39 SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than SENSIO Technologies. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SENSIO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -9.76% -8.18% -6.88% SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Canaan and SENSIO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canaan and SENSIO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 1 0 3.00 SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canaan presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SENSIO Technologies beats Canaan on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

About SENSIO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.