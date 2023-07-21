Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF) vs. Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Head to Head Analysis

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) and Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Leafly and Redcare Pharmacy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67 Redcare Pharmacy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leafly presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1,530.13%. Redcare Pharmacy has a consensus price target of C$90.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Leafly’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than Redcare Pharmacy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly 40.37% N/A -53.22% Redcare Pharmacy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafly and Redcare Pharmacy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Leafly and Redcare Pharmacy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $47.36 million 0.26 $5.07 million $0.34 0.87 Redcare Pharmacy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leafly has higher revenue and earnings than Redcare Pharmacy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Leafly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leafly beats Redcare Pharmacy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy NV owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. and changed its name to Redcare Pharmacy NV in June 2023. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

