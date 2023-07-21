Critical Review: CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 66.19%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -73.07% 3.84% 3.09% CompuMed 5.30% 8.64% 6.33%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $313.14 million 1.39 -$233.98 million ($4.61) -1.91 CompuMed $6.36 million 0.36 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleDown Interactive.

Summary

CompuMed beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

