Contrasting UTG (UTGN) & The Competition

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UTG
|49.14%
|12.34%
|4.28%
|UTG Competitors
|8.30%
|8.54%
|1.01%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UTG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UTG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|UTG Competitors
|334
|1930
|1901
|70
|2.40
Risk and Volatility
UTG has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.4% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares UTG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UTG
|$69.71 million
|$34.26 million
|5.16
|UTG Competitors
|$21.47 billion
|$1.31 billion
|58.12
UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
UTG Company Profile
UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.
