Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) versus GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Head to Head Contrast

GSE Systems and Roblox are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GSE Systems and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Roblox 7 6 12 0 2.20

GSE Systems currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 689.47%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $40.48, suggesting a potential downside of 1.37%. Given GSE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GSE Systems is more favorable than Roblox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

22.3% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -32.07% -64.38% -27.02% Roblox -44.06% -270.57% -19.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSE Systems and Roblox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $46.33 million 0.19 -$15.34 million ($0.69) -0.55 Roblox $2.34 billion 9.82 -$924.37 million ($1.72) -23.86

GSE Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

(Get Free Report)

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

