Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $221.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.52. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.89.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gencor Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gencor Industries by 82.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

