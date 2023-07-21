Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GENC opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $221.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.52. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.89.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
