Analyzing Auddia (AUUD) & Its Peers

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) is one of 136 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Auddia to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Auddia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -94.55% -2,113.74% -221.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.67 Auddia Competitors $1.29 billion -$63.12 million -9.66

This table compares Auddia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Auddia’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Auddia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 564 3202 5028 75 2.52

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Auddia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auddia beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Auddia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.