Comparing Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) and Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL)

Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) and Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Arch Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A Arch Resources 33.74% 96.62% 52.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Arch Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Arch Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arch Resources $3.72 billion 0.59 $1.33 billion $61.18 1.93

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Arch Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arch Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coronado Global Resources and Arch Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arch Resources has a consensus price target of $197.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.37%. Given Arch Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Resources is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

Summary

Arch Resources beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

