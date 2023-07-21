Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) versus Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Head to Head Survey

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report) and Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anglo Pacific Group and Arch Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo Pacific Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anglo Pacific Group presently has a consensus price target of $355.00, indicating a potential upside of 22,803.23%. Arch Resources has a consensus price target of $197.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.37%. Given Anglo Pacific Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anglo Pacific Group is more favorable than Arch Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

52.6% of Anglo Pacific Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Arch Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Arch Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Anglo Pacific Group and Arch Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A Arch Resources 33.74% 96.62% 52.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anglo Pacific Group and Arch Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arch Resources $3.72 billion 0.59 $1.33 billion $61.18 1.93

Arch Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo Pacific Group.

Summary

Arch Resources beats Anglo Pacific Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

