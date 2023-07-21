Reviewing FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Free Report) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of FTC Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTC Solar $114.41 million 3.37 -$99.61 million ($0.82) -4.21

Analyst Recommendations

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Natcore Technology and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A FTC Solar 0 1 2 1 3.00

FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $4.14, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A FTC Solar -73.06% -94.60% -49.25%

Summary

FTC Solar beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

