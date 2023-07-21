National Bank Financial Cuts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CROMF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

