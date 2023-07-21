Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($35.30) to GBX 3,000 ($39.23) in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($28.77) to GBX 2,600 ($34.00) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,350 ($30.73) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 3,150 ($41.19) in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

