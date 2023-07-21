National Bank Financial Lowers CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment Trust
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.