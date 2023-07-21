National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Target Price to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

