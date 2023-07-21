National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Target Price to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
