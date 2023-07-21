Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DRETF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.