National Bank Financial Cuts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$52.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

