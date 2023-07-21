Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Lowered to C$17.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DREUF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.