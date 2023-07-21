National Bank Financial Cuts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$17.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

FCXXF stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

