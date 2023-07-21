Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$92.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$88.40 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$74.36 and a 52 week high of C$90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 831.63% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.6526229 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

