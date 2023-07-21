Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $122.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.17.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,243,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,744,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,341,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $110.39 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.