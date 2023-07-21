LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $236.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $232.95 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

