GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $7.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

GoodRx Price Performance

GDRX stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

