Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.50) per share.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.31.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.40. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.