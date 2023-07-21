Zacks Research Comments on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $282,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,260 shares of company stock worth $1,327,922 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.