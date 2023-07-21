Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $88.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.51. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 139,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 133,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 117,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 104,358 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

