Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 102.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Stories

