Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.75. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

