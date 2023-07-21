Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ryerson in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ryerson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RYI opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 59.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

