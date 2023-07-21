United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in United States Steel by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,304 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 920,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,296,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 847,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

