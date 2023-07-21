Reviewing SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $14.18 billion 0.49 $1.85 billion $5.84 1.08 SandRidge Energy $239.92 million 2.44 $242.17 million $6.22 2.55

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.5% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southwestern Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 45.59% 41.76% 10.49% SandRidge Energy 96.37% 37.95% 29.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southwestern Energy and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 9 6 0 2.24 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.19, indicating a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Southwestern Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

