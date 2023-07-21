Head to Head Comparison: Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT – Get Free Report) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Heart Tronics alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Heart Tronics has a beta of 686.57, indicating that its share price is 68,557% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A InMode 36.05% 36.35% 31.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heart Tronics and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Heart Tronics and InMode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InMode $454.27 million 8.27 $161.52 million $2.01 22.51

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Tronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heart Tronics and InMode, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 1 3 0 2.75

InMode has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Summary

InMode beats Heart Tronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Tronics

(Get Free Report)

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.