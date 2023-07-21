Critical Analysis: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) versus G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Teleflex and G Medical Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 7 5 0 2.42 G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teleflex currently has a consensus price target of $269.58, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Teleflex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

97.7% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of G Medical Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of G Medical Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Teleflex and G Medical Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.79 billion 4.33 $363.14 million $7.67 33.61 G Medical Innovations $4.42 million 0.15 -$24.63 million N/A N/A

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than G Medical Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and G Medical Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 12.68% 15.80% 9.18% G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Teleflex beats G Medical Innovations on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days. It also develops Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System, a solution that provides continuous real time monitoring of vital signs and biometrics. In addition, it offers monitoring services, including independent diagnostic testing facility monitoring and private monitoring services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

