Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Financial Analysis

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rover Group and Wag! Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rover Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.45, suggesting a potential upside of 9.66%. Wag! Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 209.63%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Rover Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

78.5% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Rover Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rover Group and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -9.87% -1.32% -0.96% Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rover Group and Wag! Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $187.31 million 4.89 -$21.98 million ($0.10) -49.70 Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.49 -$38.57 million ($1.79) -1.22

Rover Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wag! Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rover Group beats Wag! Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

