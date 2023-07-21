Head-To-Head Review: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NICE has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuya has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NICE and Tuya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $2.18 billion 6.22 $265.95 million $4.28 49.84 Tuya $200.33 million 4.45 -$146.18 million ($0.21) -7.38

Analyst Ratings

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NICE and Tuya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 1 7 0 2.88 Tuya 0 0 0 0 N/A

NICE currently has a consensus target price of $251.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given NICE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NICE is more favorable than Tuya.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 12.80% 12.44% 7.81% Tuya -56.04% -11.54% -10.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NICE beats Tuya on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE



NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Tuya



Tuya Inc. offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

