Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Head to Head Review

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copperleaf Technologies and Robinhood Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copperleaf Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $1.50 billion 7.71 -$1.03 billion ($1.30) -9.85

Profitability

Copperleaf Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

This table compares Copperleaf Technologies and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copperleaf Technologies N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets -76.47% -16.40% -4.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Copperleaf Technologies and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copperleaf Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Robinhood Markets 3 5 3 0 2.00

Copperleaf Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.39%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $12.09, indicating a potential downside of 5.61%. Given Copperleaf Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copperleaf Technologies is more favorable than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

Copperleaf Technologies beats Robinhood Markets on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc. provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. Its software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis. The company also offers decision analytics consulting services. It serves electricity, natural gas, water, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors. It also offers In-App Education, a resource that covers investing fundamentals, including why people invest, a stock market overview, and tips on how to define investing goals, as well as allows customers to understand the basics of investing before their first trade; and Crypto Learn and Earn, an educational module available to various crypto customers through Robinhood Learn to teach customers the basics related to cryptocurrency. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

