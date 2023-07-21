Comparing 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) & Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Free Report) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17% Corteva 6.64% 8.03% 4.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

47.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 0 4 15 0 2.79

Corteva has a consensus price target of $71.65, suggesting a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Corteva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Corteva $17.74 billion 2.27 $1.15 billion $1.62 34.95

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Corteva beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

