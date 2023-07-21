Financial Analysis: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) & DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 40.49% 62.26% 6.55% DigitalBridge Group -24.01% 0.89% 0.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 DigitalBridge Group 0 1 4 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simon Property Group and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $128.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 30.44%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Volatility & Risk

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $7.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Simon Property Group pays out 112.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DigitalBridge Group pays out -1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simon Property Group and DigitalBridge Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.35 billion 7.57 $2.14 billion $6.60 18.75 DigitalBridge Group $1.16 billion 2.31 -$321.80 million ($2.09) -7.91

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats DigitalBridge Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.