Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

