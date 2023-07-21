Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

