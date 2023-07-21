StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 30.9 %
AWH stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.91.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
