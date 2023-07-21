StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

