Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Down 0.7 %

AINC stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

