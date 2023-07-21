InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

