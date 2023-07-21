Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of PCYO opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $301.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.95. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

In other Pure Cycle news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $44,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 69.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

