Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Lyft Call Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 77,675 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 56,097 call options.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $73,660,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $24,854,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

