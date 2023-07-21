StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.